The Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun feud continues, with Justin Bieber seemingly caught in the middle. And there’s a reason why Bieber felt the need to speak up in the midst of their public spar, despite the possibility of backlash, a source told People.
Bieber “felt the need to” defend Braun, given how “understanding and encouraging” his “friend and mentor” was when he was dealing with his own mental health struggles, the source said to the publication. They said Bieber believes Braun has a “big heart” and thought Swift’s pointed words towards him were “unfair.” Refinery29 has reached out to Bieber’s representative for further comment.
Swift spoke out against Braun in a lengthy Tumblr post after the news that he acquired the rights to her masters broke, calling him a “manipulative bully.”
“This is my worst case scenario,” she wrote.
That’s when Bieber, a client of Braun, responded with a few choice words of his own. In a lengthy Instagram caption, he apologized for the “hurtful Instagram post” Swift referenced on Tumblr, while also chastising her for “posting that blog.”
“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations,” Bieber wrote. “So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair.”
Bieber closed out his statement with a plea for communication between Braun and Swift, as he claims to “truly want the best” for her. The source echoed Bieber’s sentiment and told People that he wants this whole thing to be over, given that “it’s a small business, and he doesn’t want there to be hate.”
