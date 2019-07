Why Is The Entire Music Industry Fighting About Taylor Swift?

In the words of Taylor Swift's latest single, everybody needs to calm down . The singer sent the music industry into a tailspin this weekend after posting a charged message on Tumblr Sunday night calling out her former label, Big Machine, for selling her masters (every song and album she's written up until November 2018) to mega-producer and entrepreneur Scooter Braun. Braun works with huge names like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and most recently, Demi Lovato, but in the midst of building his music and tech empire (his company SB Projects also invests in companies like Spotify and Uber), Swift claims the 38-year-old has been a bully. She says he played a role in the poor treatment she received after Kim Kardashian's infamous Snapchat , and that now, thanks to his £237,906,477 million purchase in acquiring her previous label , he owns the rights to all her original work.