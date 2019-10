Now, you can go ahead and add Karlie Kloss to that list, too. It appears that the model-turned-tech entrepreneur was bit by the blunt-bob bug while traveling through Paris for the last leg of Fashion Week: As evidenced by her most recent Instagram Story showing off the haircut in real time, Kloss is officially rocking a razor-sharp bob that falls just below the chin. "Nothing like a mid Fashion Week cut," she wrote. The trim by hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg is Kloss' shortest cut in years — and it's also a throwback to her signature chin-grazing bob that became known as " The Karlie " in 2013, which she later revived in 2017 just ahead of the Met Gala