Julianne Hough Just Chopped Her Hair Into The Cutest (& Shortest) Bob

We're always here for a Julianne Hough hair change, especially when she brings the drama. For her role as a judge on this season of America's Got Talent, the actress and dancer has been toying with her blonde hair — stepping out with stage light-bright platinum highlights and long extensions styled in a slick ponytail.
Every switch-up throughout the season made for a glam moment on the red carpet, a stylized complement to Hough's sequin designer gown of choice. But at the AGT finale, which aired this week, Hough shocked us all when she debuted her best — not to mention permanent — hairstyle to date: A fresh, blunt, chin-skimming bob.
Advertisement
From her past appearances, we know that Hough's hair was previously a true lob length, the ends hovering around her shoulders, even when styled with a flat-iron bends. Now polished and straight, the star's ends stop a clear two inches above her shoulders, which is to say, she's had a run-in with the scissors.
Though Hough posted a cryptic Instagram before the AGT finale — where she was actually holding a pair of scissors to her hair — we know she didn't give herself a DIY trim. Though, according to her hairstylist Riawna Capri, the chop was an impulse decision. "Last minute we decided to cut her hair," says Capri. "It was actually backstage, in the AGT dressing room — blunt and sleek was our vision."
Mission accomplished, but Hough didn't stop there. Following her fresh cut, the host also tapped hairstylist Jill Buck, out of L.A.'s Nine Zero One Salon, to help her style her glittering grande finale look — proving it's always best to go out with a bang (or a bob).
Advertisement