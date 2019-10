Julianne Hough Just Chopped Her Hair Into The Cutest (& Shortest) Bob

Though Hough posted a cryptic Instagram before the AGT finale — where she was actually holding a pair of scissors to her hair — we know she didn't give herself a DIY trim. Though, according to her hairstylist Riawna Capri , the chop was an impulse decision. "Last minute we decided to cut her hair," says Capri. "It was actually backstage, in the AGT dressing room — blunt and sleek was our vision."