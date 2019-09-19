Julianne Hough Just Chopped Her Hair Into The Cutest (& Shortest) Bob

We're always here for a Julianne Hough hair change, especially when she brings the drama. For her role as a judge on this season of America's Got Talent, the actress and dancer has been toying with her blonde hair — stepping out with stage light-bright platinum highlights and long extensions styled in a slick ponytail.
Every switch-up throughout the season made for a glam moment on the red carpet, a stylized complement to Hough's sequin designer gown of choice. But at the AGT finale, which aired this week, Hough shocked us all when she debuted her best — not to mention permanent — hairstyle to date: A fresh, blunt, chin-skimming bob.
From her past appearances, we know that Hough's hair was previously a true lob length, the ends hovering around her shoulders. Now polished and straight, the star's ends stop a clear two inches above her shoulders, which is to say, she's had a run-in with the scissors.
Though Hough posted a cryptic Instagram before the AGT finale — where she was actually holding a pair of scissors to her hair — we know she didn't give herself a DIY trim. But she did tap hairstylist Jill Buck, out of L.A.'s Nine Zero One Salon, to help her style her glittering grande finale look — proving it's always best to go out with a bang (or a bob).
