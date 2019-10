Earlier this year, Maisie Williams started dyeing her hair a rainbow of fun colors. As you might expect, it was just after filming her very last scene of Game of Thrones that the actress tried bubblegum pink , then smoky lilac , and then bubblegum pink again. It was a way to signify that she was ready to take a bit of a hiatus from acting, and distance herself from her most iconic character, Arya Stark