Liv Tyler Just Got A Major Hair Makeover For Fall

Liv Tyler is one of those rare celebrities who hasn't given in to the temptation of constant hairstyle changes. Over the years, she's managed to make her signature hairstyle — super-long, shiny, healthy hair worn down with a natural wave — feel fresh without making any drastic updates. In some of her most iconic films, including Armageddon, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and The Strangers, long, dark hair has been her mainstay.
However, while promoting her latest film Ad Astra (which also stars Brad Pitt), she's opted to remix her signature look. For the first time in years, Tyler's rocking bangs.
They've come courtesy of Renato Campora, who posted about the new chop on Instagram. For her Ad Astra premiere on Wednesday night, Campora also trimmed a few inches of length of her hair and styled it into uber-romantic, lush waves.
"New fringe, soft waves," he captioned a rather glorious Instagram video debuting the new bangs, which aren't clip-ins but the real deal.
"It was actually Liz that came up with the idea," Campora tells Refinery29. "She wanted a change and to do something completely different. Liv was totally confident in the change."
In the past few weeks, it's become apparent that plenty of other celebrities are itching for a fall hair makeover. Priyanka Chopra went darker, Kate Middleton went lighter, Julianne Hough shortened up her bob, and Bella Hadid cut her hair into a blunt bob. And while curtain bangs ruled summer, Tyler's making a strong case for blunt bangs to reign this fall.
