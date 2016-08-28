As she prepares to move to the UK, actress Liv Tyler has hailed Kate Moss's influence on her personal style and praised the British sense of fun.
The Stealing Beauty actress is relocating in September from New York City to London's Primrose Hill with her fiancé, British sports agent David Gardner, and her two children.
While discussing the move with the Sunday Telegraph, Tyler said Moss and fellow British model Lucie de la Falaise had played a significant role in her formative years.
"I was 15 when I met Kate Moss, and Lucie and Kate made the biggest impact on me," Tyler told the newspaper. "There was something unique about them – I was completely in love with them. I learnt so much from them and their style."
Tyler also shared her views on how the British way of life differs from the American approach. "You guys definitely have more fun; you’re much better at letting your hair down," she told the Sunday Telegraph.
"There’s something very playful and magical about the way all my English friends see everything," Tyler continued. "You love to dress up and go for adventures. You make going for a walk in the garden and having a cup of tea sound and feel like the most exciting thing in the world."
By the sounds of it, Tyler shouldn't have too much trouble settling into London life, especially as her old friend Kate Moss is one of Primrose Hill's most famous residents.
