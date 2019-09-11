Priyanka Chopra Just Got The Ultimate Fall Hair Makeover

With every new season comes the inevitable: Your friends start routinely discussing how they either hate this new weather or love it, you bring your relevant wardrobe out of storage, and celebrities start changing up their looks in droves.
Technically it's not even fall yet, but Mandy Moore is already rocking "autumn glow" highlights, Jennifer Lopez has gone super blonde, and Britney Spears has debuted newly dark chestnut hair. Even Kate Middleton couldn't resist a little seasonal tweak, pairing honey-blonde highlights with a fresh trim.
Now, after rocking a lob with subtle honey highlights all summer, it's Priyanka Chopra's turn to turn up with a new look. Just in time for the colder weather, Chopra went for a dark-chocolate shade styled into a clavicle-length bob, which hairstylist Harry Josh posted a video of to Instagram last night.
"Did a new haircut and color for Priyanka Chopra last week!" Josh captioned the clip. "Finally got a chance to actually style it today."
Chopra has been especially experimental with her hair since her wedding last December, with bright blonde highlights in January and even waist-length extensions to the Billboard Awards in May — but let this look show that the simplest haircut can be the chicest.
