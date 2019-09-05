Britney Spears is one of those rare celebrities that is undoubtedly world-famous — and yet still uses her Instagram much like we do. Every few days, she shares sweet videos of her kids, snaps with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, unpacks a good shopping haul or two, and yes, even keeps her fans updated on her latest hairstyle.
This past June, Spears posted a video about her very own summer makeover, which involved a face-framing trim, fresh extensions, and brighter blonde highlights. On Wednesday night, she showed off a new look yet again, and this time it's pretty dramatic. Spears, an iconic blonde, has now gone to the dark side with chocolate-brown hair accented with some subtle blonde highlights. In the Instagram video debuting the look, she wrote that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was the real inspiration.
"Same faces, same dress, new hair," she wrote. "Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark."
For Spears superfans out there, you know that Spears has gone this dark before, like in 2007 and 2010 when she actually rocked black hair before toning it down in 2013 to a warmer brown, and then actually streaking her darker hair with red highlights in 2014.
This new color comes at an exciting time for Spears. After a rocky start to the year that involved taking an "indefinite hiatus" from her Las Vegas residency due to her father's illness and entering a mental-health facility to help her cope with the complications that arose as a result of his surgeries, she's been able to take some time for herself on several tropical vacations with her children and Asghari, who's apparently all in favor of this switch-up. Under her Instagram video, he commented, "Beautiful blonde or black" before adding a sweet red heart emoji.
