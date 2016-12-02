Britney Spears' Beauty Evolution Will Make You Feel Old

Britney Spears’ beauty look is one that appears unwavering: long blonde hair, nude lips, and smoky eyes seem to be woven into the woman’s DNA. But what some may not remember are the stylistic curveballs she’s thrown over the years — hair dyed darker shades of brown (and even jet black) or the occasional flirtation with bold lipstick.
What’s more, Spears has been a proponent of the lob long before it was everywhere on Instagram. It’s a style that she's worn time and again since her breakthrough years as a teen. (We know, because we took the cover art for "...Baby One More Time" to our hairstylist on more than one occasion.)
To see the full spectrum of Brit's best beauty looks, we’ve assembled a collection of favorites from her '90s-girl days to today. Do you like your Britney when she’s rocking wild curls or mermaid strands? Or are you still just trying to figure out how to get her smudgy bedroom eyes IRL? Check the images, ahead, and see how much the perennial pop star has evolved over the years. Get ready for lots of blue eyeliner.
