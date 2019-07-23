Britney Spears Made A Rare Public Appearance With Sam Asghari & Sparked Engagement Rumors

While Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari appear often together on Instagram taking bike rides and selfies, the two rarely step out for public events. On Monday night, however, they gussied up walked the red carpet at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood, and Spears was photographed wearing a some sparkly bling on her ring finger, causing some people to speculate that she and her longtime boyfriend have taken things to the next level.
The couple's appearance was a surprise for those in attendance, and is only the second time they've officially attended an event together. The first time was back in 2018 at the GLAAD Awards, where Spears accepted the Vanguard Award for her work promoting LGBTQ+ equality, but the two did not walk the red carpet.
This appearance is also notable due to the recent rumors that have been swirling about Spears and her conservatorship. Fans began using the hashtag #FreeBritney and accusing the conservatorship, overseen by her father, of controlling her against her will, and manipulating her Instagram content. Last month, her conservatorship sued the creator of the movement, Anthony Elia, saying Elia "has made it his mission to spread false and malicious lies on the internet about Britney, her conservatorship and her team, including that those around Britney are harming her and not acting in her best interests."
Spears has had a difficult time as of late, canceling her Las Vegas residency Britney: Domination back in January of this year and taking a personal leave for her own health, to help her father's recovery from a colon rupture. The rumors have only added to the stress, but Spears was all smiled at Monday's premiere — and possibly even a bride to be.
Reps for Spears did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
