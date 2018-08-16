This Is Proof We Should All Stan Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Princess of pop Britney Spears is currently traveling the globe for her Piece of Me tour, but that doesn't mean she is putting her relationship with fitness model and actor Sam Asghari on hold. Instead, Asghari is coming to her — right in time for a "Despacito"-themed dance party.
In the video, Spears (who is always ready to show off her amazing moves on social media) dances around Asghari to 2017's song of the summer "Despacito." (Specifically, it's Justin Bieber's verse.) As she twirls into Asghari, she gives him a peck.
"@samasghari came to visit me in Belgium, so we danced before my show," wrote Spears in the video's caption. "What a perfect night."
Advertisement
Dancing is a very appropriate activity for this couple, considering that Spears and Asghari actually met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" video back in 2016. (At the time, Refinery29 called the video "the most sexual thing you'll see all day," so it's not too surprising that working side-by-side on the project sparked some romantic tension.)
However, it was actually one of the less exciting moments of making the video that brought these two together.
"[Sam and I] were doing the scene where I [walked] through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom... We were sitting there, waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time," the singer told Entertainment Tonight of meeting her now-beau. "We were... literally stuck together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other."
Sharing dancing videos is just par for the course with this couple. Over a year ago, Asghari shared one to his own Instagram account.
"Came to Japan to see this one @britneyspears," wrote Asghari in the caption.
Clearly, Asghari is always ready to jet-set, and dance, for his love. Samney forever.
Advertisement