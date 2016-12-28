Everyone knows Instagram is for three things: pictures of pets, pictures of food, and pictures of your significant other. When that first couple pic is posted, sirens go off. When you're Britney spears, that's multiplied tenfold, so you can imagine fans' reactions when the singer appeared on her rumored boyfriend's Instagram story over the holidays.
Both sporting everyone's favorite deer Snapchat filter, Spears and possible-BF Sam Asghari snuggled up in bed to wish everyone a happy holiday season.
@britneyspears on Sam's Instagram story! 🎄🎅🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/Bot2RPbRFi— Britney Galaxy (@britneysgalaxy) December 26, 2016
"Merry Christmas!" the couple says in that high-pitch reindeer voice. "Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night."
The video is just four seconds, but it's all we need to know that things are definitely heating up between the two lovers, who Cosmopolitan.com reports met on the set of the pop star's music video for "Slumber Party" featuring Tinashe. Asghari appeared as a model in the video, and spends most of his time looking buff for Instagram photos.
While a source told E! News that "It's not as big as people think it is," they did concede that the future is anyone's guess. If that video is anything to judge by, it looks really good.
