We're always looking for ways to up our Instagram game. And Kelsey Farese, a YouTuber and blogger with Michelle Phan's ICON Network, has some insightful and constructive tips for how to take better Instagram shots.



Specifically, Farese talks us through a "flat lay" — those images of a neatly assorted collection of objects, taken from above. She takes us behind the scenes of what it actually looks like to set up one of these shots. It's no wonder hers turn out so well; I've definitely been taking the easy route when it comes to snapping this type of image. Done right, you can fit everything you want in the frame, and include some layers and textures that make a standard Instagram trope more interesting.



Farese also has some great suggestions for how to increase followers and engagement on your photos. Hint: It goes both ways. You can check out the video yourself, below, for more Instagram tips.