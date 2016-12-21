Britney Spears' dating woes appear to be over, at least for the time-being. The star stepped out again with "Slumber Party" music video co-star Sam Asghari, this time to eat at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ in Canoga Park.
Earlier, Asghari posted a picture of the two cozying up at a restaurant and then quickly deleted it. Now, the pair aren't exactly canoodling, but they are publicly appearing during daylight hours.
He even held the door for her. That's three-month stuff. That's the stuff you do when you're comfortable and don't have to walk in lock-step. But who knows what's really going on. Shit, people are still speculating about Hiddleswift. Whatever the case, we can definitely agree that Spears enjoys Asghari's company more than she did this mystery celeb's.
Check out the pictures below.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in Canoga Park, CA today. pic.twitter.com/QON7oRIU3R— BritneyArmy (@SlaveForUBrit) December 19, 2016
