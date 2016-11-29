Britney Spears Could Be Dating Her Hunky Music Video Co-Star

Britney Spears has a date. Maybe. The singer stepped out with her "Slumber Party" music video co-star, model Sam Asghari. Asghari broke a cardinal rule of alleged celebrity dating when he Instagrammed an image of the pair together. He quickly deleted the pic, but it was screencapped and spread like wildfire across social media. Here it is.
Britney deu uma saidinha com Sam Asghari, modelo do clipe de 'Slumber Party'. 😌 pic.twitter.com/tIdEChCTfE— Britney Spears BR (@BritneySite) November 27, 2016
Not bad! The picture is a far cry from the story Britney told Marie Claire UK about her terrible date.
And certainly, it's more innocent than the music video Spears and Asghari starred in together. Let's just take a look at a totally random gif, selected for no reason at all. There's a reason we called it "the most sexual thing you'll see all day."
Asghari himself certainly seems to be a fan of the moment. He's posted a clip featuring it prominently on his Instagram and the following still image.
Whatever the truth about their photo, we're sure Britney can bounce back after even the most negative outcomes. After all, she's certainly not one to cry over spilled milk.
