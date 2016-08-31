Britney Spears, international pop queen, icon of never remembering anything, and Instagram maven, had a bad date. Normally that wouldn't be big news — happens all the time — but this is Britney we're talking about. Britney doesn't do bad dates. She might nearly drown in a wave pool, but she doesn't do bad dates.
And yet, she tells Marie Claire UK, it happened to her. Stars, they're just like us.
"I had a really bad date," she tells the magazine. "I mean, it was really bad. I’ve been single for ages and had a date with a guy I liked. I was getting anxious, worrying he wouldn’t like me. In the evening I got on the scales and I had lost six pounds...We went to the movies, but I could tell right away it wasn’t working. It was sort of awkward. So after the movie I came home and that was it. It just didn’t work...He just wasn’t that into me. I liked him. He knew that. But he definitely didn’t feel the same. It happens to everybody. Being famous doesn’t make you any different."
What a weird experience. Seriously, imagine making Britney Spears so nervous that she lost six pounds and then thinking, "Nah." Also, the movie choice would be legitimately fascinating. Does Britney enjoy indies? She doesn't seem like a summer blockbuster type of person. Maybe a nice rom-com? Or is that too on the nose? We need a moment to consider this.
Don't worry Britney: We're sure you'll forget all about it very soon. You can read the rest of the profile here.
