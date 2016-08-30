If you walk up to Britney Spears, having met her once, and she seems not to remember you, don't be insulted. She seemingly remembers very little about her own life. In the past, that's meant spacing out about meeting Taylor Swift and forgetting who Colton Haynes is. Now, she struggles to recall her first time performing at the VMAs.
Let's let her tell it, as she did on Monday's episode of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.
“I think I was with *NSync when I performed for the first time,” she said, sounding like a presidential candidate dodging a question. “I think the whole setup was a classroom, and my four main dancers were in the front at their desk and I came out of my locker. But, you know what, I don’t remember at all. I have no recollection. I couldn’t tell you anything about it.”
Hmm. Well, we remember. There's video and everything.
That is maybe not the most memorable piece of pop culture arcana. Especially given that in later years Britney would kiss Madonna and walk out with a huge snake. But still. We one day aspire to lead a life so exciting that we forget performing onstage with Justin Timberlake in front of millions of people.
Listen to her radio appearance below.
