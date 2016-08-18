Britney Spears Invited This Celeb Onstage & Didn't Recognize Him

Britney Spears just had a very Britney moment. It happened on Wednesday night, during a performance at her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas. The singer asked a handsome young fellow to join her onstage for her performance of "Freakshow." Of course, he obliged and participated in the S&M-centric song. The lucky guy's friend captured what happened next.
"Thank you for getting up here and dancing with us!" Britney told the man, in front of the audience. "You're so beautiful, what's your name?' she asked. "Colton," he answered. As in Colton Haynes, the actor and model. "Give it up for Colton, everyone! You're an amazing dancer, oh my goodness," Brit exclaimed, totally oblivious. "Wow, call me anytime... Everyone's so beautiful. And his ass!" His ass, indeed.
The Arrow and Teen Wolf actor, 28, shared the exciting incident on Instagram — without so much as mentioning Brit's failure to recognize him. "Still in shock haha," he captioned the video. "Made my Vegas debut with @britneyspears." He continued, What the hell just happened!!!??? So cool!!!" So it sounds like Britney isn't the only one who had no clue what went down.
