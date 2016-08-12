Britney Spears Can't Take A Normal Picture & We Love Her For It

Everyone has one. I'm talking about the friend who refuses to simply smile for the camera. The one person in your group who — seemingly involuntarily — makes a spastic funny face in Every. Single. Photo. Celebrities, however, tend not to do this. They've perfected their demure half-smiles and subtle pouts for their red carpet appearances. The "smize" (© Tyra Banks), the sexy over-the-shoulder glance, the dignified I'm-a-serious-actress expression.
Not Britney Spears. There are a million reasons why we love this woman. And her tendency to get silly in front of the camera is one of them. We noticed that Brit has a tremendous range of fantastically weird facial expressions — you know, the kind you and your friends make in Snapchat selfies that you send to a select few — and she's not shy about showing them off on the red carpet.
Now, let me be clear about what this is not. This isn't a mean-spirited compilation of "gotcha" moments, mid-sentence snaps or candid tabloid shots. This is a tribute to the pop star's bold bucking of the expectations of an A-lister in front of the camera. This is goofy Spears at her best. And we love her for it.