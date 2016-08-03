Stop Everything: Britney Spears Just Announced A New Album

It's Britney, bitch. And she's back! After three years and much anticipation from fans, the Princess of Pop announced her new album on Twitter today. "#Glory. My new album & the beginning of a new era," the singer tweeted. "Available 8/26 on [AppleMusic]."
But Ms. Spears is no stranger to hitting refresh on her career and beginning a new era. After a difficult year (to put it lightly) in 2007, the star has never failed to return better than ever — again and again — to show the world that the original '00s diva is here to stay. In honor of Glory, check out our all-time favorite Britney comeback moments, ahead. She did it again!
