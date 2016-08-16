Britney Spears Is About To Do Something She Hasn't Done Since 2007

It's official — Britney Spears will perform at this year's Video Music Awards, MTV has confirmed in a release.
Spears hasn't performed at the VMAs in almost a decade. She last took the stage at the 2007 ceremony, singing "Gimme More." It wasn't a great moment for Spears' career — her routine was labeled "totally lame, pathetically lip-synched" by The New York Post at the time. The New York Times called it "awful."
At this year's show, the five-time VMA winner will be debuting a new song, "Make Me…” off her upcoming album, Glory. Rapper G-Eazy, who collaborated with Spears on the song, will be a part of the act, as well.
A Spears VMA return is exciting news — she's been responsible for some of the awards show's most memorable moments. The MTV promo for her appearance includes plenty of references to those iconic performances, such as a yellow python like the one she wore during her 2001 "I'm a Slave 4 U" showstopper, while Spears narrates about her impending VMA homecoming. "Before you know it, it's Britney, bitch," she says, as the promo video goes dark. Seems like she's more than ready.
The VMAs will air on MTV on August 28.
