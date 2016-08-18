Britney Spears' New Song Is Sexy As Hell

We're pretty confident we know which song you'll be gyrating to at the club this weekend.
Britney Spears released her latest track, "Do You Wanna Come Over," late last night, and it's got "sexy dance anthem" written all over it. Let's have a quick listen, shall we?
Basically, it's an audio booty call. In other words, be careful about listening to this while you're drunkenly scrolling through your phone contacts in the wee hours. Or, hey, just dial those digits and crank the stereo up — no actual dialogue necessary. You do you.
This is the fourth song to be released from Glory, the new Spears album slated to be released on August 26. It's also a contender for the pop star's hotly anticipated MTV VMAs performance on August 28.
You can purchase "Do You Wanna Come Over" on iTunes now.
