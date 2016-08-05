People Are Not Into Britney Spears' New Album Cover

The '90s are back in a big way: crop tops, chokers, and a new Britney Spears album. When the pop princess announced on Wednesday that her album Glory would be dropping soon, fans everywhere completely lost their minds. That is, until they saw the album art.
Spears tweeted out the news, saying, "#Glory. My new album & the beginning of a new era," along with a picture of the cover.
Spears tweeted out the news, saying, "#Glory. My new album & the beginning of a new era," along with a picture of the cover.
#Glory. My new album & the beginning of a new era. Available 8/26 on @AppleMusic. Pre-order tonight at midnight ET. pic.twitter.com/pkZZkC2QLR— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 3, 2016
It's not great.
Britney herself looks flawless as always, but it's a little hard to see her considering it seems like she's standing directly next to the sun. The photo is severely overexposed, and many find the Glory font unfortunate. Fans were not shy about expressing their disappointment.
Spears stan Austin Dame started a Change.org petition (seriously), pleading the star's record company, RCA, to make a new album cover that better reflects and celebrates the star's, ahem, glory.
"We Britney fans find that the cover art is not a suitable representation of the music that Britney is putting out and we are calling for it to be changed," the petition reads. The appeal has already garnered close to 1000 supporters.
Spears has yet to respond to the controversy, but she's probably just too busy slaying to notice.
Britney serving country western hooker entering the saloon to steal your cowboy and I'm okay with it 😭😭😭😭 #Glory pic.twitter.com/DhgqzEiyyV— Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) August 3, 2016
Advertisement