Britney Spears' family vacation in Hawaii looks like it was a time of sun, surf, and serenity. And it was, according to Spears — until she almost died.
The singer told BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills about her near-death experience in Hawaii, according to People. "I went out and I thought it was like a wave pool, and I was like, 'This is so nice and refreshing and just beautiful,'" Spears said. "But the thing I didn’t think about is when you come back, the waves really come in hard."
It was in the wave pool that the pop star was sucked under, and almost couldn't make it back.
"I literally almost drowned. And I’m like, 'Where is my security? They’re just going to let me die here?'" Spears said.
Even though her usual bodyguards didn't come to her rescue, she told BBC Radio 1, she made it back to safety on her own. Now that she's home, it's safe to say the superstar is indeed stronger than yesterday.
