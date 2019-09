Britney Spears' family vacation in Hawaii looks like it was a time of sun, surf, and serenity. And it was, according to Spears — until she almost died.The singer told BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills about her near-death experience in Hawaii, according to People . "I went out and I thought it was like a wave pool, and I was like, 'This is so nice and refreshing and just beautiful,'" Spears said. "But the thing I didn’t think about is when you come back, the waves really come in hard."