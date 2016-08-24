Ariana Grande is joining an increasingly popular club for pop stars. Earlier this week, news broke that Sleigh Bells is bringing a lawsuit against Demi Lovato for sampling its track "Infinity Guitars" on her song "Stars" without permission from the band. Now, it's Grande who's being sued for plagiarism.
According to TMZ, Grande is being accused of borrowing a little too heavily from Skye Stevens' 2012 EDM track "Takes All Night" for her 2014 hit "One Last Time." Songwriter Alex Greggs, who penned "Takes All Night" and owns the copyright to it, alleges that Grande and "One Last Time" producer David Guetta copied the chorus of his song. Greggs, who believes Grande replicated both the music and lyrics of the chorus, is suing for a portion of Grande's earnings from the chart-topper.
Advertisement
Weirdly enough, this isn't the first time that "One Last Time" has come under fire. In 2015, an Australian band claimed the music video for the song plagiarized one of its own. (The group dropped its accusations soon after.)
So are the tracks really all that similar? Listen to both and judge for yourself.
Advertisement