Sleigh Bells Is Suing Demi Lovato Over This Song

When "Stars" by Demi Lovato plays, Sleigh Bells fans might hear something familiar. Particularly in the beginning and around the one-minute, eight-second mark. The song apparently sounds a bit like the indie band's single "Infinity Guitars." And members Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller are claiming that's because Lovato sampled it.
When "Stars" came out last year, the band's Twitter account tweeted, "Demi Lovato flattered you guys sampled Infinity Guitars & Riot Rhythm for 'Stars' but we were not contacted. Gotta clear those."
Since then, they've filed a lawsuit against Lovato, her producers Carl Falk and Rami Yacoub, and UMG Recordings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The complaint claims that the songs share the same "combination of the hand claps and bass drum, structured as 3 quarter beats and a rest, with the bass drum providing a counter-rhythm to the hand claps."
Lovato's representatives have claimed that the song did not sample Sleigh Bells and that Lovato didn't produce it.
People have also claimed "Cool for the Summer" sounded suspicously like Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl." Lovato has denied that as well.
