Demi Lovato has proved she's confident with her latest album of the same name, but now the band, Sleigh Bells, is claiming she might also be a thief.
The duo of Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller took to Twitter on Monday to talk about Lovato's song "Stars," which according to Cosmopolitan appears as a bonus track on Confident. Sleigh Bells is accusing the pop star of sampling two of their songs without permission.
"Flattered you guys sampled 'Infinity Guitars' and 'Riot Rhythm' for 'Stars' but we were not contacted," the band wrote. "Gotta clear those."
.@ddlovato Demi Lovato flattered you guys sampled Infinity Guitars & Riot Rhythm for "Stars" but we were not contacted. Gotta clear those.— SLEIGH BELLS (@sleighbells) November 2, 2015
Lovato's song does have a similarity to both of the Sleigh Bells tracks in question, with its guitar heavy opening and a stomp and clap beat. But some of Lovato's fans are criticizing the band for publicly calling out the star.
Sleigh Bells' publicist told Refinery29 this is all the band wants to say as of now on the matter, and did not confirm whether they have reached out to Lovato's camp.
Refinery29 reached out to Lovato for comment, but has received no response as of yet.
This is not the first time Lovato has been accused of stealing. This past summer, Lovato was accused of ripping off Katy Perry with her song "Cool For Summer." However, Lovato strongly disagreed, tweeting in response, "Sounds nothing like it and with all the advances we've made in the LGBT community I think more than one female artist can kiss a girl and like it."
Listen to all three songs in question below.
