She's also been on the other side of rejection, though. Spears told Marie Claire U.K. that a guy she was really into turned her down after an "awkward" movie date."I liked him. He knew that. But he definitely didn’t feel the same," she said. "It happens to everybody."But Spears isn't bitter about it. "I'm not looking for men right now. I'm really happy with myself. I'm not looking for anything," she told Ross. "I'm fine with the way I am."We hear you, Britney. In the meantime, it looks like she's enjoying the single life surrounded by friends.