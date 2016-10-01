If you've been exasperated about the bad dates, rejections, and the mind games you deal with in the dating market, it's not just you. Even Britney Spears gets it.
She recently told Jonathan Ross that she's fed up with dating.
"Just a nice guy really is groundbreaking in this world. A lot of men are about games. It's just the mind game with guys, the calling back and the texting, it's just too much, it's silly," she said on his show.
She recounted suffering through a date with a guy who looked "like a lizard."
She's also been on the other side of rejection, though. Spears told Marie Claire U.K. that a guy she was really into turned her down after an "awkward" movie date.
"I liked him. He knew that. But he definitely didn’t feel the same," she said. "It happens to everybody."
But Spears isn't bitter about it. "I'm not looking for men right now. I'm really happy with myself. I'm not looking for anything," she told Ross. "I'm fine with the way I am."
We hear you, Britney. In the meantime, it looks like she's enjoying the single life surrounded by friends.
