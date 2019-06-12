For a celebrity as high-profile as Britney Spears, her social-media presence is remarkably genuine: Follow her on Instagram and you'll see almost-daily postings of vacation pictures with her kids and boyfriend Sam Asghari, inspirational quotes, and (our personal favorite) videos of her showing off her latest shopping spree. And, on Tuesday night, the pop icon took to Instagram to share that she just got a fresh haircut ahead of summer.
In a video posted to her feed, Spears announces to her more than 21 million followers, "I just got my haircut and new highlights! A girl with new hair. What am I gonna do?"
Indeed, you can see that her color has been lightened up a bit, and she's now rocking shorter, more face-framing layers around the front with fresh extensions mixed into her lengths as well. "Maybe I should go shopping," Spears captioned the clip.
The new look comes after a rocky past few months for the icon, who announced in January that she was taking an "indefinite hiatus" from her Las Vegas residency due to her father's illness. In April, she entered a mental-health facility to help her cope with the complications that arose as a result of his surgeries. Later that month, Spears responded to conspiracy theories that she was being held against her will in an Instagram video, telling her fans, "My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I'll be back very soon."
From what we can tell from her most recent Instagram videos, Spears appears to be fresh from a rejuvenating Miami vacation with Asghari, and is now rocking a perfect sunny hairstyle to match the season.
