Kate Middleton Got A Hair Makeover For Charlotte’s First Day Of School

When it comes to beauty, Kate Middleton is as consistent as they come. Since her unforgettable wedding, she's been all about glowing skin, a subtle smokey eye, and long, chestnut-brown hair worn in romantic curls well past her shoulders.
But this summer, she's started to switch things up a bit. Back in June, she decided to lighten up her signature brown hair with some blonde highlights, and swapped out her classic chignon for an elaborately braided bun. Now for fall, she's decided to go even blonder — and shorter.
While dropping off Princess Charlotte for her first day of school (can you believe?), Middleton showed off much lighter strands that border on full-on blonde with tons of honey highlights. Also, compared to just last week, her hair is now significantly shorter, ending just past her shoulders with some extra face-framing layers.
Just a few weeks ago, we predicted that honey highlights were going to be a breakout fall hair color trend, and with Kate Middleton now on board, how could it not be?
