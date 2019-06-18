Kate Middleton's Braided Chignon Is Fit For A Summer Bride

Ever since the world was introduced to Kate Middleton, she has been generously gifting us major hair inspiration. Those impossibly shiny chocolate-brown curls she showed the world when she announced her engagement to Prince William? How could we forget. That half-up style on her wedding day? When are we ever not thinking about it? That time she chopped her hair into a gorgeous lob for a good cause? To die for.
Since coming into her own as a duchess, Middleton has stuck to a consistent beauty look, relying on a subtle smoky eye and a pink glossy lip, while also wearing her hair either down in loose curls or pulling it back into a low bun.
Lately though, Middleton has been switching things up. For summer, she lightened her hair up with some blonde highlights, and now she's trying a brand-new kind of updo.
While she's a huge fan of the braided chignon or bun (who wouldn't be if your job requires you to wear so many fabulous hats?), at Royal Ascot in Ascot, England on Tuesday, Middleton tried out her most intricately braided updo yet.
Normally, Middleton's chignons have had one or two strands braided within it, but for this event, Middleton decided to go with a braided updo that'd make even Daenerys Targaryen envious. The updo had multiple strands weaving into one another on the left side of her head, similar to a basketweave pattern.
Pairing it with a coordinating robin's-egg blue hat and lace dress, Middleton showed us that 1) she really may be a Downtown Abbey character come to life, and 2) she is truly dedicated to providing near-perfect bridal hair inspiration time and time again.
In this case, summer brides should be taking notes. With rising temperatures, the idea of wearing all your hair down through all the festivities seems quite, well, sweaty, and this hairstyle — which is both elegant and eye-catching — would ensure that a bride stays cool and chic all night long. Complete with a flower accessory, it's basically ready to walk down the aisle.
