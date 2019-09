Middleton's hair may be high-maintenance, but it also does good: After chopping her midback-length strands into a long bob last summer, the Duchess reportedly donated seven inches to the Little Princess Trust , a charity that makes wigs for children who have lost their own hair due to illnesses like cancer (and the same charity that Harry Styles gave his man-bun to in 2016). Express reports that she made the donation anonymously through her stylist, so the trust only knew that it came from a woman in the Kensington area, of which there are tens of thousands... and only one of them is Kate Middleton. And really, could there be a better place for the Duchess to donate her hair than somewhere called the Little Princess?