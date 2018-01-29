For an extended family whose legacy is one of honour and duty to the crown, the British royals — and one soon-to-be royal — still frequently make news for a very superficial subject: their hair. Prince William's is newly shorn; Meghan Markle's is bouncy, voluminous, and probably smells like Oribe; Prince Harry is a ginger. And then there is Kate Middleton, whose thick brunette hair has made her an icon, the crowning jewel of Kensington Palace.
But the Duchess of Cambridge does not simply roll out of her king-sized canopy bed with her waves intact. No, it takes a village to keep them looking fly 24/7 — especially when a four-day whirlwind tour of Sweden is on the agenda. The Duchess's private hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker, shared an Instagram shot (which has since been deleted, along with the rest of Tucker's feed) that quickly made the rounds to royal-style blogs and tabloids alike.
Advertisement
Shown in the photo, which you can still see on the Daily Mail, are six styling products, with picks from Kiehl's, Wella, and Redken; a Mason Pearson; 13 additional, ostensibly non-Mason Pearson hairbrushes; six combs; three curling wands; one heatproof mat; two plug-extension leads; two blowdryers; and, perhaps most importantly, three foreign plug converters. Because what good are all those hair tools if they can only be plugged in to British outlets?
Middleton's hair may be high-maintenance, but it also does good: After chopping her midback-length strands into a long bob last summer, the Duchess reportedly donated seven inches to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes wigs for children who have lost their own hair due to illnesses like cancer (and the same charity that Harry Styles gave his man-bun to in 2016). Express reports that she made the donation anonymously through her stylist, so the trust only knew that it came from a woman in the Kensington area, of which there are tens of thousands... and only one of them is Kate Middleton. And really, could there be a better place for the Duchess to donate her hair than somewhere called the Little Princess?
Advertisement