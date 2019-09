While discussing her makeup and skin-care picks with a beauty editor, Markle revealed that she, like many of us working at Refinery29, swears by the incredible YSL Touche Éclat , the Shu Uemura eyelash curler , and Fresh's lip treatments for her day-to-day look — all familiar cult favourites, but not exactly on the cheap side. Rather, it's her secret to smooth, healthy skin that can be found on the shelf at just about any drugstore: Nivea Skin Firming Body Lotion . “I use this religiously,” she told Beauty Banter . “It’s honestly my favourite lotion on the market. It’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it.”