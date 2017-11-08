Long before Meghan Markle was the high-profile celebrity girlfriend of Prince Harry of Wales, she was best known as an actress with a starring role in the highly underrated legal drama Suits. But nothing gets your name in the headlines quite like dating a member of the royal family, and the star, who until recently flew safely under the radar with her low-key lifestyle, is now a full-fledged A-lister — with one surprisingly accessible beauty must-have.
While discussing her makeup and skin-care picks with a beauty editor, Markle revealed that she, like many of us working at Refinery29, swears by the incredible YSL Touche Éclat, the Shu Uemura eyelash curler, and Fresh's lip treatments for her day-to-day look — all familiar cult favourites, but not exactly on the cheap side. Rather, it's her secret to smooth, healthy skin that can be found on the shelf at just about any drugstore: Nivea Skin Firming Body Lotion. “I use this religiously,” she told Beauty Banter. “It’s honestly my favourite lotion on the market. It’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it.”
At under £7, it’s one of the most budget-friendly formulas around and easily available. And if it’s good enough for a potential future princess-to-be (maybe we’re jumping the gun, but those engagement rumours just won’t quit), it’s definitely good enough for the average subject — not to mention the fact that Markle's potential future sister-in-law Kate Middleton reportedly swears by a moisturizing day cream from the very same brand.
