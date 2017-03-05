I have a bad habit for lip biting — and not in a sexy, Dakota Johnson kind of way. From the moment I wake up to when I'm about to head to bed, I gnaw on my lips. Anxiety? Frustration? Hunger? I really don't know why I do it, but it's probably my worst beauty vice — and I have a quite a few of them.
For me, flakes and dry patches are a constant part of life — and I've tried a lot of scrubs and exfoliators to get rid of them. But most are too harsh on my already irritated lips, and end up just ripping them even more. Not to mention, the goopy, sugary formulas are a fucking mess. If I have to tissue it off, I'm already over it.
So, when Fresh's new twist-up, scrubber pen crossed my desk, I decided to give it a shot — and immediately fell in love. The actual applicator is a soft, silicone texture with small grooves for buffing away flakes. And the clear liquid inside — which, most importantly, you don't have to rinse off — has loofah oil (to exfoliate), plus cupuaçu and mango butters, black currant seed and grapeseed oils, and of course, sugar to moisturize. I've been using it for a few days and have already noticed my lips looking much softer and smoother.
But the best bonus? The scrubber boosts circulation and plumps my lips — which is a hell of a lot sexier than my old biting routine.
