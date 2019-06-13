Even Kate Middleton Lightened Up Her Hair For Summer

Kate Middleton is known to keep her beauty routine on the simpler side, but that never stops her from switching up her signature hairstyle when the seasons change. This time around, the Duchess of Cambridge has swapped her solid brunette hair color for blonde highlights, just ahead of summer. The royal dress code may restrict Middleton from wearing anything but nude nail polish, but apparently it doesn't prevent her from going to the salon for a color refresh.
The Duchess was recently spotted attending a dinner to celebrate Addiction Awareness Week in London, which is when we first caught a glimpse of her noticeably brighter hair color. Middleton is usually the one setting hair and makeup trends, but apparently she's hopped on L.A.'s favorite color trend at the moment: honey bronde, the summery color that lives somewhere between sun-bleached blonde and chocolate-brown brunette.
Although the color update is subtle, it's a major departure for Middleton, whose famous brunette hair often seems like the real crown jewel of the royal family. Clearly, even royals get hair fatigue — and it has been nearly 9 months since Middleton changed up her look at all. Back in October, she opted for a minor trim to her mid-length style; before that, she hadn't done anything drastic since cutting her hair into a lob and donating it to charity in late 2017.
The switch-up has us wondering if Middleton's sister-in-law will be next to brighten up for summer — we already know how much the Duchess of Sussex loves a subtle hair change.
