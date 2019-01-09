That doesn't mean our pros advise whipping out just any photo of Kate and marching into the first salon that pops up on Yelp: Finding a colorist who can tweak the formula to best match your skin tone is key. "[The color is] so natural, much like children’s hair," Dorram notes. "It’s so effortless and looks true to form while really accentuating Kate’s eye color.” To find your own version of so-natural-it-looks-virgin hair, your colorist must consider skin tone, Brown says. Those with olive-toned skin might start with neutral-toned highlights; Those with pink undertones can veer toward the ashier side of the spectrum; and those with warm-toned skin look best with golden highlights.