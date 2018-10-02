New season, new look. That's our mantra. And the arrival of fall means we're stashing away neon nail polish, pulling out brown lipstick, and hitting up our favorite salon for a new cut. In other words: Our beauty routine is getting a major revamp, starting with our hair.
The style updates we're considering run the gamut from baby bangs to sneaky undercuts (both are trendy styles this season according to the pros). But while we've been contemplating a more drastic look, Kate Middleton is making a strong case for the simple switch up.
The Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance since returning from maternity leave and debuted a new style that you'd probably miss if you glance too quickly. While most celebrities are chopping bangs or swapping wigs on a daily basis, Middleton returned to her royal duties with her bouncy blown-out hair about two inches shorter since we last saw her at Wimbledon in July. The Duchess' fresh cut was complemented with coffee brown lowlights (maybe she asked her colorist for cold-brew hair?).
Either way, the subtle change is refreshing for Middleton, who proves — once again — that you can't go wrong keeping it classic (or getting that trim you've been putting off).
