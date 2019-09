The Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance since returning from maternity leave and debuted a new style that you'd probably miss if you glance too quickly. While most celebrities are chopping bangs or swapping wigs on a daily basis, Middleton returned to her royal duties with her bouncy blown-out hair about two inches shorter since we last saw her at Wimbledon in July . The Duchess' fresh cut was complemented with coffee brown lowlights (maybe she asked her colorist for cold-brew hair ?).