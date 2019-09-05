It’s finally September, which means celebrities are flocking to their salons to find the perfect haircut and color to usher in the fall season. While stars like Sophia Bush and Britney Spears are opting for warmer roots, others, like Lucy Liu and Lindsay Lohan, are trimming their long lengths into shoulder-grazing haircuts. Now, you can add Ashley Benson to both lists after she took her signature blonde hair several shades darker, and chopped it off for a "clavicle bob."