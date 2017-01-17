Ashley Benson Just Went Platinum — & It Looks Cooler Than Ever

Ashley Benson is the consummate hair color chameleon. She looks grown-up and sophisticated as a brunette, bright and classic as a blonde, and endlessly cool in cotton-candy pink. No matter the dye job, you better believe she looks damn good. But as much as we’re on board with all of Benson's versatile looks, her latest hair tweak has us crushing harder than ever. The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram this past weekend to debut her platinum 'do, captioning the post, "Sunday vibes w hunny @chadwoodhair." Wood may have done a bang-up job with his client’s new hue, but our favorite part of the look isn’t necessarily the one Benson’s go-to colorist is responsible for. That’s right: We’re talking about the actress’s full, dark brows, which play off the white-blond of her hair to make her blue eyes seriously pop. There’s just something about the contrast that looks so. Effing. Cool.
Alas, having naturally dark brows also means having naturally dark roots. Maintaining the perfect platinum when you’re born brunette involves a hell of a lot of upkeep, so we’ll just have to admire Wood’s handiwork — and Benson’s good genes — from a safe, bleach-free distance. (Unless we somehow win a lifetime supply of Olaplex, that is.)
