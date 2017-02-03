Ashley Benson Shares The Secrets Behind Her Best Selfies — & Her Worst

Ashley Benson is on the same page as her fans. For starters, she, too, is heartbroken that Pretty Little Liars is nearing its end. (ICYMI, the series finale airs on April 18.) In its seven-year run time, it quickly became one of the most-tweeted-about TV shows, and has attracted some of ABC network’s youngest viewers. Which is why it makes sense, then, that the actress recently announced she is teaming up with Differin — the latest retinoid-packed acne treatment to get the green light from the FDA to sell OTC.
"My fans range from 12 years old all the way to their college years, and that's the prime time for breakouts," Benson tells us. The acne struggle is real, even for the PLL star. "Being an actress, I'm in heavy makeup for 12 hours a day, which definitely takes a toll on your skin."
Benson also shares a serious affinity for selfie culture with the younger generation — and she takes some damn good ones. We sat down with the Hollywood cool-girl to talk through her best snaps, skin care, and that badass pink hair. Check it out, ahead.