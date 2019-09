Ashley Benson Shares The Secrets Behind Her Best Selfies — & Her Worst

Ashley Benson is on the same page as her fans. For starters, she, too, is heartbroken that Pretty Little Liars is nearing its end. (ICYMI, the series finale airs on April 18.) In its seven-year run time, it quickly became one of the most-tweeted-about TV shows, and has attracted some of ABC network’s youngest viewers. Which is why it makes sense, then, that the actress recently announced she is teaming up with Differin — the latest retinoid-packed acne treatment to get the green light from the FDA to sell OTC.