Earlier this year, Maisie Williams started dyeing her hair a rainbow of fun colours. As you might expect, it was just after filming her very last scene of Game of Thrones that the actress tried bubblegum pink, then smoky lilac, and then bubblegum pink again. It was a way to signify that she was ready to take a bit of a hiatus from acting, and distance herself from her most iconic character, Arya Stark.
"I dyed it because I didn’t want to work,” Williams told Rolling Stone back in March. "I’ve battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor.”
But on Sunday night at the Emmys, Williams arrived clearly ready to act again with her hair dyed a colour that's much closer to her natural chocolate-brown hue. What's more, she choose to style it into an Arya-esque bob with a fringe.
"We wanted to take Maisie in a more mature direction as she is exploring new roles now that Game of Thrones has come to an end," her hairstylist Ryan Richman said in an email. "The first step was changing her hair colour from pink to a natural brunette.”
Fans on Twitter Immediately started freaked out over the new look for Williams, who had kept up her pink hair through the summer.
Williams is right on-trend with her new hairstyle with new bobs popping up on the likes of Bella Hadid and Ashley Benson in the past few weeks alone. Also, between her and Liv Tyler, we guess it's official that a blunt fringe are about to be everywhere this autumn.
