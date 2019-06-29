In case you haven't heard, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married — again. The couple technically exchanged vows in May in a Las Vegas wedding chapel (a mere two hours after the Billboard Music Awards), but are reportedly having a more formal — and much more chic — ceremony this weekend in France with family, friends, and most importantly, Maisie Williams.
Out of all the guests confirmed to attend the Turner/Jonas nuptials, Williams is perhaps the most anticipated: She's not only Turner's former onscreen sister on Game of Thrones, but her real-life best friend — who also happens to be in Turner's bridal party. While it was never a secret that Williams would be attending as one of Turner's maids of honour, it did come as a surprise when the 22-year-old arrived to the pre-wedding events with bright pink hair.
We should've been better-prepared: Since wrapping the final season of GoT, Williams has experimented with a spectrum of hair colours, including lilac and pastel pink. She once told Rolling Stone that she dyed it mostly so she could take a break from working. "It’s a pretty good way of stopping that. And it just feels so good, so me," she explained. "I’ve battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor." Even so, this appears to be her boldest transformation yet — and just before her BFF's wedding, to boot. (Anyone else getting flashbacks to 2014, when Kylie Jenner refused to hide her blue hair for Kim Kardashian's wedding?)
What makes the new look even more surprising is that just two days ago, she didn't have the pink at all. As seen in photos on the Daily Mail, the actress spent the last week on holiday with boyfriend Reuben Selby in the Seychelles with blonde hair. Better still, it seems that Selby copied Williams' brand-new look almost exactly, arriving in France alongside his girlfriend with freshly-dyed pink hair, too. Although this isn't the first time the two have matched their hair colours (he also had bleach-blonde hair on holiday), this is the first time we've ever seen it done deliberately for a wedding. Does this make them our new #couplegoals?
