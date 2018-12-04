From Barbie dolls to baby showers to modern-day millennials to Janelle Monáe videos, the colour pink has long had a fan base that's diverse and ever-changing. Right now Hollywood is showing the colour some love with stars like Julia Roberts, Kylie Jenner, Amber Rose, and Halsey all dyeing their hair shades like baby, flamingo, and even neon Post-it pink.
Although it seems like a great shade for someone just starting to tinker with hair dye, there are a few things to keep in mind if you're looking to channel your inner Jem. This isn't a shade that can go on just anyone, as hairstylist Lewis Pallett, who just dyed Suki Waterhouse's hair pink, told us. "Brunettes and dark blondes will get a completely different shade of pink compared to people with light or bleached blonde, and dark brown may not get any difference at all," Pallett says.
And so if you do have darker hair, a brighter, bolder pink would be an easier colour to achieve as opposed to a pastel. Also, since it can be hard to get exactly the shade you want, it is vital to pay attention to how long you're keeping that dye on. "When dealing with colour, there’s really no set time for how long to leave it on," Chris Appleton, who dyed Kylie Jenner's hair pink in September, says. "You need to watch it, wipe some off the hair to see what’s going on underneath, and keep checking until you get the desired colour... Less is more, especially with frosted colours."
To keep your preferred pink shade vibrant, Appleton recommends using a sulphate-free shampoo as well. If you're careful with all these steps, you'll undoubtedly be left with a hair colour that makes you look equal parts chic and daring. See how your favourite celebs are rocking this hue, ahead.