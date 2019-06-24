Dr. Phil Is The Latest Celeb To Ruin Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Wedding

First, the secret of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Vegas wedding was out thanks to Diplo's Instagram, and now their traditional wedding may be suffering a similar fate thanks to...Dr. Phil. For reasons unknown — bar perhaps this emotional interview and his son opening for the Jonas Brothers on their fall tour — the TV personality is attending 2019's most anticipated wedding.
Details leaked last year (this couple can't catch a break, can they?) suggesting that Jonas and Turner would be having a wedding in France, and this was corroborated by an Instagram posted by the couple over the weekend. Now, we may know the exact date thanks to a comment on the photo left by Dr. Phil.
The picture, which shows the couple nose-to-nose with the Eiffel Tower in the background, was posted by Turner with the emoji for the French flag, plus the word "me" and a winky face — "French me," essentially. Dr. Phil went into dad mode and left a cheeky comment that probably prompted the couple do to a joint facepalm.
"Easy now! 1 week to go!" he wrote. "Ha! See you at the wedding!"
Since the comment was left on Sunday, this means the wedding is likely June 30. Thanks for the heads up, Dr. Phil! Now we know when to set our Instagram alerts.
While this is now the third time the couple has had to deal with other people spoiling the secrecy of their wedding plans, they luckily have been taking it in stride. It became a back-and-forth on Instagram between Jonas and Diplo, and Turner spoke about it in an interview with NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit.
"It's tricky when people livestream it," she told the outlet. "It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny...I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiancé,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret."
The countdown until June 30 begins. We don't know any more details about the ceremony, only that the couple should definitely have everyone put their phones in a safe. It's just too risky.
