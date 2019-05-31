Sophie Turner Also Wasn't Happy That Diplo Live Streamed Her Wedding

Joe Jonas' quip that Diplo "ruined" his Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner by live-streaming it has ignited the most 2019 celebrity "feud." While it doesn't appear any of the stars are actually mad at each other, in an interview with NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit, Turner echoed Jonas' sentiments.
"It's tricky when people live stream it," she said in a pretty obvious reference to the DJ. "It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny...I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiancé,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret."
Jonas has addressed the live stream earlier this week on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, saying, "Yeah, he did ruin it. I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old."
Naturally, the internet blew up, prompting Diplo to respond on Instagram in the most Diplo way.
"the only thing that ‘ruined’ the wedding was your fit," he captioned a screenshot of a tabloid headline.
Despite this kerfuffle, Turner seems to be enjoying married life, although it's all still very new.
"I don't know if I feel like a wife yet," she told the outlet. "I don't know how I feel...I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I'm just kind of floating at the moment."
"Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that's how it should always be," she explained. "It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever."
And it's about Diplo.