You wouldn't expect anything less than the chicest, coolest wedding from young power couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Earlier this week, the pair proved their taste is downright aristocratic when they were spotted checking into the Château de Tourreau — a private palace in the south of France — for their wedding weekend.
From the 18th-century mansion to the A-listers staying there, everything about the nuptials seems perfectly unattainable for the average human, except for one little detail: the bride's nails, which were not the expected French-tipped or nude, but a bright, summery shade of pastel purple.
Ahead, check out an up-close shot of Turner's bridal manicure, a fresh, down-to-earth remix on her "something blue." Plus, find the crème de la crème of lavender and lilac polishes you can buy right now to copy the look — even if a trip to a château in Provence only exists on your bucket list.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.