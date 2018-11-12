Inside 10 Celebrity Fridges That Will Make You Want To Revamp Your Grocery List

For some of us, eating is a spiritual experience. The refrigerator is a holy spot that holds sacred artifacts, the staples we depend on to make our favorite dishes. That means getting a glimpse inside this particular appliance can be revealing and even somewhat personal. You can tell a lot about a person by what they keep in their fridge, and who better to learn intimate insights about than celebrities?
Many celebrities use social media to connect with their fans by offering peeks into their personal lives, and sometimes that even includes the inside of their refrigerators. Ahead, we've compiled Instagram photos and YouTube videos that feature A-listers revealing important secrets about who they are by showing off what foods and drinks they keep stocked in their homes. Lay eyes on a few of their grocery staples, and you might just learn something new about these celebs — or, at the very least, you'll learn how to eat like them.